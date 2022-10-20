While Emporia Public Schools students enjoyed a couple of days off for parent-teacher conferences, USD 253 hosted self-guided tours of Walnut Elementary School Thursday.
USD 253 and Walnut families, as well as community stakeholders, visited the school to view the building’s newest upgrades, made possible by funds from the district’s 2019 bond referendum.
“We are very, very happy and excited,” Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said about opening Walnut up to the public. “The Fire Marshal last year really threw us for a loop, so having to go back and do all that threw off our timeline but also gave us really good information for our future projects, so finally having today, we are very excited.
In October 2021, the district had to add upgrades to the plan for Walnut, spending an additional $253,859 in order to bring the school up to the State Fire Marshal’s codes.
“It’s a beautiful day and the building looks amazing,” Anderson-Harder concluded. “We are very happy.”
Upgrades at Walnut Elementary include a new storm shelter/gymnasium/multi-purpose room, four new classrooms, renovations to the cafeteria and 17 existing classrooms, a front office expansion including a secure entry, and additional student support spaces.
