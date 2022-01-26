A few dozen people gathered at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event featured spoken word performances by ESU students, communal singing of the civil rights movement anthem “We Shall Overcome” and brief addresses from Emporia Presbyterian Church pastor Phyl Stutzman, St. James Baptist Church pastor Larry Williams and ESU Diversity Student Programs director Teresa Taylor Williams.
The event was held virtually in 2021 and this year had to be held after the national holiday because ESU students had not yet returned to campus.
Taylor Williams, who coordinated the event, said that it didn’t matter if the event was technically a week and a couple of days late because King’s work can and should be commemorated at any time of year.
“We’re just so glad that we pulled this together and made sure to get the word out to the community,” she said. “I’m just so thrilled with the turnout. At ESU, we’re always trying to be bridge-building between the townsfolk and the campus, and this was definitely an illustration of that tonight.”
She said that honoring King was more than just a nice thing to do, but that it was “our responsibility.”
“This man died, gave his life for the cause of people, fighting for people who are in poverty, people who are discriminated against because of their race and their religion,” she said. “He even took quite a few blows himself and threats and was injured advocating. We’ve never had anybody like him and we’ll likely never have anybody like him. And I’m not putting him on a pedestal, because he was flawed, he was a man. But he was an amazing man.”
Taylor Williams said that she once saw a documentary about King that included an interview with a young white woman after King was assassinated in which the woman said, “We shouldn’t mourn him. We should mourn us.”
“After the year we had last year, with all the civil unrest and the election and just so much hatred, I do think we need to mourn us sometimes and have moments like this where we come together and where we remember,” she said.
Taylor Williams – whose parents grew up in Emporia and faced discrimination during their time here – said that she believes the city is “making strides” toward living out King’s message, although there’s still work to be done.
“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” she said. “The LGBTQ community, it seems like there’s more openness. I definitely think we have a ways to go as far as race relations and having dialogues, simply because we have such a huge Hispanic community. I would love to see Hispanics involved more and us reaching out and us bridging some of those gaps.”
During her comments, Stutzman said that she was glad to be celebrating King’s life more than a week after the official holiday because it symbolized the fact that the legacy of his work is more than a once-a-year tuneup.
“Coming together as a community, bridging those divides, crossing those lines between campus and Commercial Street, and city and church, and black and white, and any other line that we can draw to divide ourselves should not be relegated to a single day,” she said. “ … After the calendar turns to next Monday and the next Monday, we get to keep going together and build on that spirit.”
Larry Williams shared some of his experiences of racism growing up in Chicago and how that had followed him to other places after he left. However, he reiterated King’s message of not responding in kind, but rather seeking unity and understanding.
“No matter where you at, there’s going to be hatred, but that doesn’t mean that you got to have it in your heart,” he said. “I’m saying don’t be naive to it, but teach your young people and teach your family, teach others around you, teach them how to love. Teach them how to stand up for what is right. Because a community is not a community unless they come together. …
“If I don’t think I matter, how can I say you matter? If I don’t love myself, how can I love somebody else? Even in the Bible, God said, ‘How can you say you love me, who you’ve never seen, but not love your neighbor, who you see every day?’ … Martin Luther King had a dream. But now, I do too. I have a dream and my dream is to see us come together, regardless of the negative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.