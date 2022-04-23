Preschoolers at USD 252 Southern Lyon County received some hands-on experience with recycling this week when kids in the 3- and 4-year-old classrooms were tasked with cleaning up the gyms at Olpe and Neosho Rapids elementary schools.
The culprits behind the mess were preschool teachers and administrators.
“We basically trashed the gym,” said Laura Evins, early childhood coordinator. “We tossed everything around the floor of the gym. We had test papers, newspapers, plastic bottles, laundry soap containers, food boxes. We even had pizza boxes and toilet paper and paper towel rolls.”
The activity was designed as a way to get preschoolers more involved in their communities while learning about recycling. Families were asked to send recycling materials with their students. Evins said it was obvious a lot of families already recycle at home, making the activity that much more meaningful.
“We get them used to knowing what recycling is,” Evins said. “I feel like these younger kids and even elementary kids, they’re used to it. They’re seeing it more because they are recycling at home when they weren’t in the past.”
Hands-on learning experiences are important for young minds, she added.
“Kids learn best through hands-on learning,” Evins said. “They think this is fun; it’s like play and kids learn through group play. Those hands-on activities will really imprint within them and they’ll remember and hold onto it a lot longer.”
Evidence of that was seen when parents came to the schools for pickup. Evins said teachers and aides reminded the children to tell their parents about what they did at school.
“You could just see their faces light up again because they remembered something they experienced, that they got to put their hands on,” she said. “They were learning and it was fun at the same time. I think those are the things that kids will hold onto and remember.”
Evins said activities like this are par for the course in Southern Lyon County, where community and family engagement are some of the top priorities.
“Getting kids involved in their community, especially involving families, is important to the learning process,” Evins said. “Family engagement is really important to us at USD 252 and we are just so happy that our kids are happy, our families are happy and we have great family involvement.”
