Beacon for Hope created Sad! Mad! Glad! as a way for youth to engage in learning about feelings in a fun and interactive way. Families flocked to the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon for the event, which included tasty snacks and an opportunity for those participating to win one of six raffle baskets.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in youth needing mental health assistance post-pandemic and we wanted a creative way to start the conversation for kids ages K-5,” said Melissa Owen, Social Innovation Laboratory executive director.

