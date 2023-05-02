Beacon for Hope created Sad! Mad! Glad! as a way for youth to engage in learning about feelings in a fun and interactive way. Families flocked to the Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon for the event, which included tasty snacks and an opportunity for those participating to win one of six raffle baskets.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in youth needing mental health assistance post-pandemic and we wanted a creative way to start the conversation for kids ages K-5,” said Melissa Owen, Social Innovation Laboratory executive director.
The second annual event was also an opportunity for parents and caregivers to receive valuable resources pertaining to strategies for youth K-5 to learn new coping skills, self-care techniques, and methods for talking to youth about their mental health.
“We love to partner with Beacon For Hope,” Lori Heller, Emporia Public Library Children’s Services Coordinator said. “This is our second annual Sad! Mad! Glad! event. It’s very important that children become familiar with social-emotional learning.”
Founded in 2017 by Owen, Beacon for Hope serves as tribute to the memory of her sister lost to suicide in 2006. The Emporia native prides herself in being part of a close community that supports one another in times of victories as well as challenges. Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention is dedicated to linking our community together through education, resources, support, and hope for those who have been affected by suicide.
“This year, we are featuring fun activities, a bingo scavenger hunt, button making, storytime, and more. Kids who participate will be receiving one of the books that will be read during storytime so parents and caregivers can continue the conversations about emotions at home,” Owen added.
Student members of the Emporia State University Psychology Club volunteered at the event, staffing the various activity stations and interacting with children, parents, and caregivers who attended.
“We chose to be here,” said ESU senior and Psychology major Mariah Michaelis. “We already had our volunteer hours, but we really wanted to be here for this event.”
Beacon for Hope’s lighthouse logo stands as a symbol of light and hope for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, who have struggled, and those who are struggling. To learn more about the organization and learn how you can help save lives in your community, contact them at 620-258-8627, stop by 529 Commercial St., Suite 7, visit their website at hopelinks.org, or find them on Facebook.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, immediately call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It is available 24/7 in both English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.