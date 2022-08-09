Emporia USD 253 logo

USD 253 is set to consider a bid for the Maynard Building from Simmons Pet Food at its upcoming meeting Wednesday evening.

According to the bid proposal, Simmons plans to use the property to open a child care center for its employees in the community, stating that the company would “renovate it to meet the needs and requirements of an early education child care center - and partner with a world class childcare provider (like KinderCare) to operate this facility for our team members who live and work in the Emporia community.”

