USD 253 is set to consider a bid for the Maynard Building from Simmons Pet Food at its upcoming meeting Wednesday evening.
According to the bid proposal, Simmons plans to use the property to open a child care center for its employees in the community, stating that the company would “renovate it to meet the needs and requirements of an early education child care center - and partner with a world class childcare provider (like KinderCare) to operate this facility for our team members who live and work in the Emporia community.”
According to the meeting agenda, the sale would be a “$250,000.00 all cash offer with a contingency.”
Also on the agenda, the board will:
Revise the 2022-23 academic calendar.
Review the 2023 budget and consider it for publication, as well as approve the publication of the Notice of Hearing to Exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate and the Notice of Hearing.
Hold an executive session to discuss the superintendent evaluation process and ensure all board members have the evaluation tools.
The board of education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
