A Louisiana professor is the fourth finalist for Emporia State University Provost.
Dr. Alberto “Bert” Ruiz will interview on campus Thursday, ESU announced Tuesday. As with the other three finalists, he'll also face the public and faculty in forums during his visit.
Ruiz joined the University of Louisiana-Monroe faculty in 2019, and currently is associate athletics director and professor of kinesiology. He was vice president of academic affairs before that.
Before moving to Louisiana, Ruiz served at his alma mater, Texas A&M University-Kingsville. An 18-year career included time as Dean of the College of Education and Human Performance.
A campus and community forum with Ruiz will occur Thursday at 2 p.m. inside the Memorial Union. The meeting place will be different from prior forums, at the Preston Family Room.
ESU Interim Provost Brent Thomas was interviewed by a search committee and had forums Monday. The other finalists for Provost are Sean Lane from the University of Alabama-Huntsville and Greg Haddock of Northeast Missouri State University.
A final decision on the new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs will be made by the Kansas Board of regents.
