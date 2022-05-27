In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas killing spree, opponents of “gun violence” plan a march and rally in Emporia Friday afternoon.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Kellogg Circle on the Emporia State University campus. It is organized by ESU members of Students Demand Action, as well as Moms Demand Action.
“Now more than ever, there needs to be accountability from our leaders where they take steps towards gun safety reforms,” a promotional statement said.
The event will include speeches by former Kansas poet laureate Dr. Kevin Rabas and State House candidate Mic McGuire.
The Gazette has received no word of any local demonstrations in support of gun rights.
