Village Elementary School third graders took over the third floor of the Lyon County History Center for the 2nd Annual Emporia History Pop-up Museum Friday evening.
Teacher Chelsea Vortherms said the collaboration between Village and the history center is a fun way for children to get up close and personal with artifacts and learn how to research for a museum exhibit.
"Our standards are Emporia-based and one of our standards is how our community has changed over time," she said. "This was one of the ways that we thought would give the kids some good experience and give the kids some good life exposure, if they've ever thought about being museum curators and what that whole process is like."
Students researched their topics ahead of time and then had an opportunity to visit the museum to decide what photographs and artifacts they wanted to use for their projects. They also had a unique chance to see how exhibits are put together.
"These kiddos had a chance to go to the second floor, which is being redone right now, and see the process of how it is to create the exhibits and the flow and all of that," Vortherms said.
Before the event on Friday, the students went and decided how they wanted to set up the exhibits on the third floor.
"It's all student driven," she said, adding that students also had the chance to consult with experts on their topics this year.
Lisa Soller, deputy director of the Lyon County History Center, said it was collaborations like these that made her job exciting.
"I love the fact that these kids are excited about history and that it's almost immersive," she said. "This year what was new is that they actually interviewed people, so they wrote the questions and they asked the questions and they did the interviews. They were able to interact with adults, and it's been a cool experience working with Village.
"This is what educators in the museum field hope for. It's like the Super Bowl of the museum education, if you can get kids excited and that the public comes in and they're excited about seeing it."
Projects ranged from Emporia's early history to modern businesses and events.
Nine-year-old Nicholas Davis said his group enjoyed researching Emporia's railroad history.
"By Sept. 14, 1870, the first Santa Fe train reached Emporia," he said.
Nicholas said he was surprised by some of the things he learned while researching railroads. Probably the biggest surprise, he said, was learning about the old roundhouse that was located just east of Las Casitas Park, south of the tracks.
"I didn't know the roundhouse used to be here," he said. "I didn't know we had that."
Another group researched one of Emporia's largest employers.
"We researched Tyson and we found out that it started out in 1931 in Arkansas and they started out by gathering chickens and all that stuff," Takeo Medrano said. "They started moving forward to other stuff and then they changed their logo in 1972 to the logo we know now."
Takeo said he was surprised when he learned that the local Tyson plant had stopped its slaughter operations in 2008.
"It surprised me that they took away the slaughter," he said. "It was before I was born."
