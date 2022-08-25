Student achievement scores and new COVID policies took center stage at the USD 253 board of education meeting Wednesday evening.
Dr. Ryan Karjala, director of assessments and accountability, gave board members an update on state assessment scores, stating that while the district saw some improvement, there was also room for growth.
“We didn’t make as much progress in [English Language Arts] as we would like to, but hopefully with our work this year, we will make some changes there,” Karjala said.
Math showed some more growth, and science saw small increases as well.
Tara Glades, director of student services, updated the board on FastBridge scores.
According to Glades, 81% of students improved their aMath score from fall to spring and 13% of students improved their risk level. Additionally, 78% of students improved their aReading score from fall to spring and 11% of students improved their risk level.
Judy Stanley, assistant superintendent of teaching, said the biggest challenges contributing to why achievement scores likely did not see large improvement included chronic absenteeism, lack of substitutes, lack of consistent Tier 1 curricular resources and staff turnover.
“It’s hard to move data when children aren’t at school. It’s hard to move data when our staff is gone and we don’t have substitutes,” Stanley said. “Those were challenges that we had to struggle through last year. So when you look at the math, there’s some celebration to be had, that the math scores did not go down in the state assessments.”
“It’s not an excuse but it is a reality with what we were facing last year,” Stanley added.
Going into this year, she said, the district will be implementing new strategies to improve those scores. Those strategies included reviewing the effectiveness of the district’s new math curriculum resource, looking into a new ELA resource, beginning research on discipline and behavior best practices and more.
Each building is also working to adjust strategies to its specific needs, such as exploring alternative schedules for the middle school and implementing reading in all classrooms at the high school.
The board also updated its COVID policies for USD 253.
According to the new district policy, individuals who test positive for COVID, “must isolate at home for a minimum of 5 days and be fever-free for 24 hours with symptom improvement before returning to work/school. A negative antigen test will not be required to come back to work/school. Individuals returning from isolation must wear a mask between days 6-10.”
If an individual wishes to remove their mask before day 10, they must have two negative tests taken 48 hours apart. These tests must be arranged with the school nursing staff.
Additionally, the district has at-home tests that it will distribute to students, parents and staff who think they may have been exposed to COVID. Masking at any time is optional throughout the school year, but may be mandated at a school building for at least two weeks if “a building reaches or exceeds the 5% of absenteeism related to COVID.” The building may also be required to wear masks after the initial two weeks until the absenteeism rate is back under 5%.
The district encourages vaccinating and boosting for all who are eligible and testing and vaccination clinics will be held through the school year.
Overall, positivity rates are decreasing, Jennifer Arndt, director of nursing services, said.
“Right now in our community, we are seeing an overall decreasing trend going on. We’re still at a pretty high percent positivity rate,” Arndt explained. “We are having more at-home tests that are out there. Those are not being accounted for … so some of the data is a little bit skewed but … we are at an overall decreasing trend.”
Eric Woltje, McCownGordon senior project manager, gave the board a construction update.
According to Woltje, Walnut Elementary is expected to be complete by the end of this week. Emporia High School is 93% complete, Logan Elementary is 80% complete, and Village Elementary is 2% complete. Construction on all three is expected to be completed in October.
Construction on Emporia Middle School is 4% complete, with an expected completion date in January of 2024. Additionally, Riverside and Timmerman Elementaries are in the programming stage.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of 1,200 Chromebooks from Computer Technology Link Corp (CTL) for kindergarten through third-grade students. The district was reimbursed for $706,446 of the total cost of the Chromebooks, leaving the cost to the district at a little over $400,000. The laptops need to be replaced in order to run the website for state assessments, which cannot be done without updates the old laptops can no longer receive.
The USD 253 board of education will meet again Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
