From color-coded party strips of the early republic to electronic voting machines of today, the way U.S. citizens have participated in elections has changed a lot since the first federal elections in 1789.
Michael Smith, a political science professor and chair of the department of social sciences at Emporia State University, covered that and much more during his talk on voting rights, Wednesday evening via Zoom.
Smith said, in the early days of the republic, voters participated in elections with “party strips” — or color-coded ballots that indicated their preference for a slate of candidates from one particular party. The ballots were color-coded because not all voters were literate, so even if you couldn’t read names, you would be able to identify your party by their colors or symbols.
That, of course, meant the ballots were not cast anonymously as they are today.
“I’m not sure how many Americans really appreciate that we didn’t even have a secret ballot in this country until the late-19th and early-20th century,” Smith said. “Ticket splitting was not a thing — it did not exist.”
Elections in those early days were raucous affairs. Political parties would have “beer parties” where they would hand out beer to their supporters.
“The [Founding Fathers] really liked this; they thought it was great,” Smith said with a laugh. “They were really wasted a lot of the time, and that might explain some things in the Constitution.”
There was no voter registration requirement at this time, but there were other factors that would determine whether or not someone was eligible to vote — particularly on the basis of race, sex and their status as a property owner. By the Civil War, that property qualification had been removed but according to the Constitution, each state is given the authority to administer elections as it sees fit.
“That is something that is still true today so put a pin in it, because we’re still dealing with it,” Smith said. “It’s really counties that run our elections to a great extent in this country.”
Women, slaves and — in most cases unless they paid taxes — Native Americans still could not vote. Smith said after the Civil War ended in 1865, the Union conditions on states reentering the union during Reconstruction requiring the disenfranchisement of former Confederate soldiers, and the franchising of Blacks. So, between the period of 1865-1876 there were a number of Black elected officials in southern states at a time when even women had not yet won the right to vote.
Private primaries and segregation
The progress in the south was short-lived, Smith said.
Southern states in the post-Civil War era were solidly Democrat — Smith reminded viewers that party lines have shifted and evolved on both sides of the aisle — and were considered to be widely more conservative than their northern counterparts.
They opposed Black suffrage and worked to make it more difficult for Black voters to do so — even with the passage of the 15th Amendment in 1870 which should have been the end of the story. But, grandfather clauses passed in southern states in the late-19th and early-20th century would do just that.
The clauses said those who had the right to vote prior to 1866 or 1867, and their lineal descendants, would be exempt from recently enacted educational, property, or tax requirements for voting. But, because former slaves had not been granted the right to vote until 1870, those clauses effectively prevented Blacks from voting.
Southern Democrats held “white primaries” to exclude Blacks and other minority voters from participating in elections. These were not deemed unconstitutional until 1944.
There were also literacy tests, which could be administered at a poll workers discretion — meaning a voter could be handed a test in Mandarin Chinese in order to exclude them from voting.
But, some states were making it easier to vote, too. While states like Kansas have deadlines by which voters must register or update their information prior to each election cycle, other states allow you to register the same day.
Again, he said, each state has the authority to administer elections processes differently.
Voting Rights Act and beyond
“In 1965, the Voting Rights Act was passed and the Voting Rights Act included a number of provisions to expand the right to vote,” Smith said. “Essentially, the right to vote was already supposed to be expanded by the 15th Amendment, and then of course women gained the right to vote with the 19th Amendment, but then all this stuff — like the grandfather clauses and the literacy tests — came in.”
The Voting Rights Act, he said, would make it explicitly clear that states could not longer dance around the provisions outlined in the 15th Amendment. But, there were provisions in the act that would make it difficult — such as “pre-clearance” which required areas and states with a history of discrimination to send an outline of proposed voting changes to the Department of Justice for pre-approval.
In 1971, the 26th Amendment was adopted which officially set the voting age to 18. Smith said this amendment, which was proposed during the Vietnam War, was the quickest amendment ever adopted in the history of the U.S.
And, as voting rights were expanding, in many cases the technology was remaining stagnant.
Hanging chads
In the early 2000s, paper ballots were still the standard. Some states, like Florida, used a variation that used a punch card which required voters to push out a hole next to the name of the candidate they preferred. In 2000, that system resulted in an election upset when President George W. Bush narrowly won against former Vice President Al Gore. The issue, Smith said, was some ballots being tossed out because the chads were “hanging” or had been pushed out for the wrong candidate — Reform party candidate Pat Buchanan.
The result was the Help America Vote Act of 2003, which promised to “modernize” elections.
And, require photo ID to register and vote. Opponents of ID laws said this was akin to a poll tax — an illegal practice which charges money to someone in order to let them participate in an election. It also allowed states to continue to implement these new practices differently. Voting equipment manufacturers were marketing paperless ballots, where voters could simply use a touchscreen to vote, but receive no physical record of their vote.
Some of those manufacturers — like Diebold — had made large donations to the Republican party, which Democrats at the time questioned.
2010 and beyond
“The next real major phase was really started in 2010, and one of the leaders was from Kansas was Kris Kobach, who served as the secretary of state for two terms. ... Kobach and some other allies in other states decided that we needed to restrict votes and the rallying cry was undocumented immigrants could vote in U.S.”
Smith said the idea that undocumented immigrants could potentially be voting in elections came about because some states began issuing drivers licenses so that those individuals could get auto insurance coverage.
“There’s very little systematic evidence,” Smith said, but many states including Kansas would pass laws stating you had to prove you were citizen before being able to register to vote.
The proof of citizenship to register was challenged and in April, was deemed unconstitutional. But, ID to vote is still allowed.
Electoral college
Smith said recent questions and concerns about the validity or necessity of the electoral college are an interesting trend to look at. There have been five elections since 1789 in which the winner of the popular vote did not win the electoral votes as well.
Oddly enough, all of those elections involved Democrats losing — though again, the parties have realigned several times over the years. Two of those elections have occurred in the 20th century — in 2000 and again in 2016.
Doing away with or improving the electoral college is unlikely, he said. Or an uphill battle, at the very least.
“The problem with that is the way the Constitution was written,” Smith said. “The states that would lose representation under that system would have to approve — Kansas being one of them — and that doesn’t appear feasible.”
An option would be a Constitutional Convention, which would then open up the Constitution to other changes as well.
“So, I think we’re probably stuck with it,” he said. “If you’re a Democrat, your best best is just to build your majority in those battleground states, which is what the Biden campaign is trying to do to win Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, potentially flip Georgia, potentially flip North Carolina. That’s probably their best bet. We’ll see. We’ll see in a few weeks.”
