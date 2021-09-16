Two local legislators discussed the Constitution of the United States to kick off three days of Constitution Day activities at Flint Hills Technical College Thursday afternoon.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, a Republican representing the 17th District, and Rep. Mark Schreiber, a Republican representing District 60, shared the history behind the country's founding document as well as what it means to them.
Constitution Day is recognized on Sept. 17 each year across the United States, in observance of the day that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia in 1787 — 11 years after the end of the Revolutionary War. Schreiber explained the process behind the creation of the Constitution and its eventual adoption.
"The original 13 states got together right after the Revolutionary War ended and started to put together what they thought was going to be [the government]," Schreiber said. "At first, it wasn't called the Constitution; it was called the Articles of Confederation. They pulled together these ideas, but it was really to create strong states and a weak federal government."
Under the Articles of Confederation, he said, the federal government could ask the states for money but the states were not compelled in anyway to provide it.
"The federal government couldn't really operate very well and that became very obvious," Schreiber said.
Thus, the Constitution Convention of 1787 was convened in Philadelphia, finding influence from the self-rule governments of the Roman Empire and ancient Greece. Another central tenet was the "promotion of public welfare to ensure the public good is protected" as well as personal liberty.
"It's a little difficult when you're talking about liberty, because some people might say, 'Well, I just want to do what I want to do and others can do what they want to do,'" Schreiber said. "But really, the Constitution was designed to put those tenets together into America."
The Constitution is relatively short at only 4,400 words, with the first three articles setting up the whole system of government. Schreiber said the the three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — were developed to ensure the government is working effectively for the people. The Constitution also determined how many senators each state would have though the number of representatives would not be officially determined until 1929 when the House of Representatives was capped at 435 seats across the country and divided by population.
While 11,000 amendments have been proposed to the Constitution, only 27 have passed. Schreiber said the framers of the document made it intentionally difficult to make changes.
Longbine took the opportunity to discuss the First Amendment in the age of social media and unrest.
"The First Amendment guarantees these five rights: the freedom of the press, the freedom of religion, the right to assemble, the right to petition the government and the freedom of speech," Longbine said.
He explained that the right to free speech or expression guarantees the rights of the press, as well as each person, the right to speak freely even if what they say is controversial. The Supreme Court weighed in on the limitations what kind of speech was and was not protected in 1919.
"In short, the court said that words that advocate for ideas or arguments are protected, but words that are meant to incite violence or present a clear and present danger are unconstitutional," Longbine said, adding that the Supreme Court justices of 1919 and the 39 signatories of the Constitution could not have envisioned social media.
And social media has become a hot button issue when it comes to free speech and the dissemination of the news. Platforms like Facebook, Longbine said, have made it easy to share information — even if the information isn't totally accurate.
"How do we take our country back and return the free speech that is accountable and truthful like our Founding Fathers intended?" he said. "All of us need to understand that just because someone says it, it doesn't mean it's the truth. If it doesn't sound quite right, it probably isn't. Do we have the moral obligation to research the truth before we repeat what we've been told or share it on social media?"
Longbine said politicians and the news media should be held accountable to provide accurate information, the public had the job of finding reputable sources for their information. Otherwise, we are at risk of further eroding and compromising the "foundation of our democracy."
Denise Gilligan, director of Information Resources and Assessment at FHTC, who organized the event, said the tech college recognizes Constitution Day each year but she wanted to change things up a bit for 2021.
"This is the first year we've had a speaker series and it just on a lark," she said. "I was just like, 'I'm gonna send an email to our state reps and see if they'd wanna talk.' I sent it to our area representatives and primarily the ones that connect into Lyon County and they all responded."
Gilligan said FHTC was grateful for each legislator for giving their time for the events.
District 76 Rep. Eric Smith will speak from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. today, Sept. 17 on “Constitutional Rights and Law Enforcement” at the FHTC Main Campus, 3301 West 18th Ave., R-Tech/M117.
Smith is the Coffey County Undersheriff and has presented on this topic to law enforcement.
On Monday, District 51 Rep. Ron Highland will conclude the series with a discussion on “Constitutional Language” from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Follow https://fhtc-edu.zoom.us/j/85347450955?pwd=TmVvVzU3VkZIejRweWtpOXRoOWtIQT09 to join the talk.
