BYA because you asked

Multiple scholarships at Emporia State University were endowed with the specific purpose of helping students in chosen programs, such as debate or journalism. Now that those programs, among others, are discontinued, some stakeholders have shared concerns about how those funds will get redistributed.

These include scholarships such as the E.R. Barrett/V.A. Davis scholarship, which is intended only for “undergraduates studying journalism” or the George R.R. Pflaum Scholarship, which is specified for “a successful member of the ESU Debate program,” according to the ESU website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.