Multiple scholarships at Emporia State University were endowed with the specific purpose of helping students in chosen programs, such as debate or journalism. Now that those programs, among others, are discontinued, some stakeholders have shared concerns about how those funds will get redistributed.
These include scholarships such as the E.R. Barrett/V.A. Davis scholarship, which is intended only for “undergraduates studying journalism” or the George R.R. Pflaum Scholarship, which is specified for “a successful member of the ESU Debate program,” according to the ESU website.
Now, those funds could be getting redesignated, either by the donors or by the ESU Foundation.
“The ESU Foundation has policies and procedures in place to ensure that all contributions are expended according to donor intent,” Jenni Denton, ESU Foundation Vice President for Stewardship and Administration and Associate Vice President for University Advancement, said in an email. “From time to time, it becomes impossible to use a fund according to its original restrictions.
“In that case, Foundation staff reaches out to the establishing donor or their named donor representative to talk about other potential uses that align with their wishes,” Denton continued. “In the scholarship example, staff might recommend that the criteria be changed ...”
If the scholarship donor or their representatives cannot be reached, the ESU Foundation Stewardship Committee will decide “an alternative use of the fund” based on input from the Foundation staff and applicable department chair, as well as knowledge of the donor’s history and intent. The decision must be approved by the ESU Foundation’s Executive Committee.
Returning the funds is not an option, Denton said.
“The ESU Foundation does not return gifts to donors because it is classified as a 501(c)3 by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” Denton explained. “Once a charitable gift receipt has been issued to the donor, the donor has irrevocably relinquished control of the gift. The Foundation could face severe consequences including losing its 501(c)3 status and the original donor could face financial penalties from the IRS if gifts were to be returned.”
The ESU Foundation is an independent, nonprofit corporation that “raises, receives, manages, invests, distributes and stewards private resources in support of the university’s mission in the areas of teaching, research, public service, and scholarship.”
