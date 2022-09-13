Northern Heights High School students have improved on overall college test scores, a report from the school's new principal says.
“We are not where we want or need to be,” David Watkins wrote in a report to the USD 251 school board for Wednesday night's meeting. But in 2021, “our composite score did increase from the previous year.”
The report did not give specific numbers. Northern Heights juniors and seniors take the American College Test in hopes of acceptance to high-level colleges.
The North Lyon County school board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Northern Heights library in Allen.
Topics on the agenda include a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and a planned trip by eight students and two adults to the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis in October.
