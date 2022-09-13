Northern Heights High School - sign and building

The Northern Heights High School welcome sign was repaired and relocated in late 2021.

 Courtesy USD251.org

Northern Heights High School students have improved on overall college test scores, a report from the school's new principal says.

“We are not where we want or need to be,” David Watkins wrote in a report to the USD 251 school board for Wednesday night's meeting. But in 2021, “our composite score did increase from the previous year.”

