Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas a little more than three weeks ago.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is affecting their lives.
As local schools adjust to virtual learning formats amid the COVID-19 pandemic, USD 253 Student and Family Resource Specialist Heather Wagner is still focused on helping at-risk students be successful by removing the barriers to education.
Q How has the building closures affected you personally? How are you adjusting to the changes?
A Personally, the only change for me is not having direct, student, face-to-face contact. Other than that, my job and daily duties look the same. I am still 100 percent focused on removing barriers to education and providing basic necessities to our students. Times like this, however, are so difficult for families living in poverty as well as those families who were working so very hard and barely getting by.
Q What’s the one thing you are missing the most about your daily routine at the schools?
A Seeing the students that I work with, and all students for that matter, on a daily basis. Especially when I know how difficult it is for them right now with all of the uncertainty and concern for health. I am trying to be in constant contact with families and students through phone and email. I want them to know that I am still here to help guide them to the amazing resources in our community.
Q What are you doing to keep positive and hopeful?
A I continue to distribute basic necessities to the students that need them most. I am very positive and happy by nature. I want to be a role model to our students. It is important in this time of uncertainty in our world, that they see there are still adults in our community that genuinely care about their health and well-being.
I also want to support them academically in anyway possible, to minimize the negative impact on their education due to the shutdown of the actual buildings. Often kids believe that educators are only there or care about students during the school day itself. If anything, I hope this allows them to see, those of us working in education care about kids at all times and we see their struggles and want to support them.
Q When do you think things will get back to “normal” and what are you looking forward to the most?
A I am not sure when things will be back to normal. I am hopeful it will be sooner rather than later. I look forward to spending time with extended family and friends, watching summer baseball with a special group of boys and their families that I love and, most importantly, celebrating these amazing seniors and their accomplishments. I want them to know that just because they have given up so much, it was for the greater good and everyone recognizes their sacrifice and we believe in their future!
Q How can the community help?
A Actually, we are collecting non-perishable food items to distribute to families at this time. It was started by a community member who wanted to help out. He actually designed a sticker that he is selling as a print and T-shirt as well to raise money to help purchase groceries for our families. Food items can be dropped off at IM Design and is extremely helpful since groceries are so sparse right now.
As always, all of my efforts are not possible without the outstanding support of our community. I feel blessed to live in a place that cares so much about one another and the children we are raising.
Q If a student or family needs support right now, how can they contact you?
A Call my office at 341-2392 and I will get them called back as soon as possible; or email me heather.wagner@usd253.net.
