King, Stephen. The Outsider. Scribner, 2018. $30.00
At this writing, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping many of us in self-isolation and venturing out only for essential errands such as food and medicine. The streets are virtually empty and neighbors are greeted with a friendly wave across the street, observing the new concept of social distancing until this malevolent virus can be contained.
In short, we are living in a Stephen King novel.
And with this isolation, it is a good time to catch up with the works of this prolific author. “The Outsider” was published in 2018 and was turned into an HBO series, but it is a novel I had not had an opportunity to read until currently. I am glad I caught up with one of my favorite writers through this book.
“The Outsider” has some similarities to King’s 1978 novel, “The Stand” in terms of a small group facing a very large evil force. However, it is also a very contemporary take on groupthink, mob mentality and the incredibly dark potency inherent in so many serial murderers.
Set in Oklahoma, “The Outsider” opens with a scene we have sadly witnessed too many times on television or social media. Terry Maitland, an English high school teacher and City League boys’ baseball coach, is arrested on the field where his team is playing. He is accused of killing Frankie Peterson, a young boy who was murdered in a particularly gruesome fashion. Detective Ralph Anderson, one of the arresting officers, wants to believe in Terry’s innocence. Yet, the sheer amount of DNA evidence on the body and in a van seen at the crime point back to Terry time and again.
An out-of-control crowd at Terry’s arraignment provides a perfect cover for him to be shot to death as he climbs the courthouse steps. His dying words to Ralph are that he did not kill Frankie, and he asks how Ralph will clear his own name. That becomes Ralph’s mission throughout the rest of the novel, as he struggles with almost supernatural beliefs that everyone may have a double, and the Outsider of the title may well be the ultimate Doppelganger.
One character in “The Outsider,” private investigator Holly Gibney, recurs in other Stephen King creations, and she is the person who finally cracks the mystery of the Outsider figure. Without giving away too many details, Holly is all at once annoying, sympathetic, routine-obsessed and persistent in her pursuit with Ralph of the seeming mystical reality behind several horrific murders.
While I hesitate to say that “The Outsider” is a “typical” Stephen King novel, it shares with his best writings a sharply detailed focus upon human nature: how we can so easily think the worst of someone, and how difficult it is to challenge our perceptions of reality.
