Talk of a continued tuition freeze may warm the hearts of Emporia State University students. But it’s a long way from becoming official.
“We’ll want to wait to see what’s in her budget proposal,” Emporia State University spokesperson Gwen Larson said Wednesday.
Gov. Laura Kelly presented a budget outline Wednesday, after proposing an extension of the tuition freeze during her State of the State address Tuesday night.
“This pandemic has created so many strains, so many stressors and so many challenges,” Kelly told lawmakers. “We cannot let it derail the careers or the dreams of our young people.”
The Kansas Board of Regents froze fall tuition at ESU and four other state universities last June. The board noted for undergraduate Kansas residents, ESU tuitions have held steady for two of the last three years.
The ESU website offers a cost for tuition and fees of $3,467 per semester for Kansas residents. Students from other states pay as much as $7,425.
Larson noted the regents will hold their monthly meetings next week. An agenda for the meetings was not yet posted online Wednesday afternoon.
State budget director Adam Proffitt said Wednesday that Kelly’s proposed budget would restore the state’s higher education spending “to pre-pandemic levels,” with an extra $46 million to head off tuition increases.
Republicans in the legislature were skeptical of the Democratic Governor’s proposal. They noted Kelly’s job is at stake in November.
“It was a campaign speech, but I don’t blame her,” Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, told the Associated Press. “I mean, if it was my election year, I’d be in campaign mode, too.”
