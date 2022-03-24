Village Elementary School students received a visit from some very special guests Wednesday afternoon when the LifeSave Transport flight team set down on the playground.
The crew was invited to the school by fourth-grade teacher Juan Ramirez after talking to one of his former students, Ishmael Maravilla, who works as an inflight EMT.
“He came here to visit us and he told us that they [LifeSave] like to do that for the community,” Ramirez said. “They are always willing to go out to the schools and talk about what they do, just to let the community be aware of the services that they provide.”
Ramirez teaches a unit on natural disasters and thought having a visit from the flight team would be a good complement to what the students were learning.
“We also talk about good citizenship and how good citizens are there to help one another — especially in times of need,” he said.
Ramirez said he met Maravilla when the EMT was a fifth-grader in Dodge City. It was Maravilla’s first year in the United States and he spoke no English.
“He was brand new to the country and yet he was thriving,” he said. “He did well in high school and went on to college and graduated from college. He’s done very, very well and he’s not done yet. He is hoping to become a doctor in the future.”
Ramirez said that type of success is also a good learning opportunity for his students. He told them Maravilla’s story and said they were capable of doing whatever they put their minds to.
“I said, ‘I met this kid when he was a non-English student,’ and I looked at them and said, ‘There’s no reason why any of you cannot dream big,’” he said. “I definitely took the opportunity to emphasize how lucky we are to live in the United States and to have this opportunity and work for our goals. I think [Maravilla] is the perfect example of what can be achieved if you work hard.”
Ramirez said it’s important for students to have this kind of first-hand experience in the classroom because it aids in the learning process. And sometimes, it sparks an idea or dream in their minds.
“I really do think that this is one of those opportunities where I see dreams and ideas planted,” he said. “Maybe, who knows, one of these days those guys in the near future will be doing similar things. So, it’s important for us as teachers to give this to students.”
Ramirez said, all in all, it was an exciting day for his students.
“Kids were talking and whispering to each other and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve never been this close to a helicopter before,’” he said. “It was pretty neat and then after they talked to us — they did take quite a bit of time to answer questions — they took off and circled around and waved. You could tell that the kids were excited. It’s not something we get a chance to do everyday.”
