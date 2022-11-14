The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students.
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.
“I think it’s a big deal.” Superintendent Michael Argabright said. “I appreciate everything our staff does. It’s a tribute to all of our staff.”
The honor is based on the “Kansans Can Star Recognition” program. It rates both public and private districts on their levels of improvement in areas such as high school graduation rates, preparedness for postsecondary education and postsecondary success.
Southern Lyon County had to apply for recognition in four of the categories: social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual study plans and civic engagement.
An additional “Commissioner’s Award” is based on districts “ that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate above a .40 standard deviation,” the Kansas State Department of Education website says.
That award has “honors” and “highest distinction” levels for districts. Districts can receive gold, silver, bronze or copper stars in the other seven categories.
This year’s award winners were supposed to be announced in October, but the KSDE website had no lists posted Monday.
Watson appeared during a USD 252 In-Service day which Argabright directed. While students had the day off, Argabright said classified personnel were part of the event.
In 2021, Southern Lyon County was awarded two golds, one silver, two bronzes and two coppers from the KSDE.
Piper and South Barber schools came close to Southern Lyon County in 2021, receiving awards in seven of the eight categories. North Lyon County schools earned awards in six out of eight while Emporia received two.
Monday’s In-Service day also marked the start of American Education Week. Argabright said all staff members received T-shirts with this year’s district theme: “Resilience – Team USD 252.”
The superintendent added that more surprise honors are planned for the staff during the week.
