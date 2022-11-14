USD 252 logo
The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students.

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.

