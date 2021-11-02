Jami Reever, Lillian Lingenfelter and Jennifer Thomas were elected to positions on the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday, ousting incumbent Mike Crouch and replacing two board members who did not seek reelection.
Of the six candidates vying for three seats, Reever earned the most votes with 1,972 while Lingenfelter garnered 1,770 and Thomas brought in 1,763.
Reever said it was humbling to see her name on the ballot when she voted Tuesday and that she was grateful to the community for electing her to the school board.
“When I decided to run for school board over the spring and into the early summer, I really wanted to commit myself to doing what was right for students, teachers and staff and I wanted to have a message that highlighted so many positive things that we do in our schools already and the need to develop a plan for helping our schools be even better,” she said. “I’m so glad that the message that I had and the work that I was doing really resonated with voters.”
Now that she’s been elected, Reever said she is looking forward to diving even deeper into the issues facing the district, such as the budget, graduation rates, state assessment scores and the concerns of district employees.
“I want to be able to ask the questions of the administrators, the building principals and work closely with teachers so hopefully we can start to turn things around,” she said. “One of the things I’m most passionate about is being an ally for our teachers and staff and making sure that they receive the compensation that they deserve. That is a really high priority for me because I know that success in our schools begins with teachers and staff.”
She said that she felt a wide range of emotions throughout the day, one moment thinking she had a very good shot to win and the next thinking there was no way she’d pull it out.
“It’s a lot of emotions and I just really have to congratulate all the people who ran for office today,” she said. “It was a big deal to put your name on the ballot and to go through a whole campaign cycle, talking to people who support you and trying to convince people who might not support you to support you.”
Lingenfelter said that as she was leaving her house to go to the Lyon County Courthouse to see the election results, she was reminded of why she’d registered as a candidate.
“I was just really excited to be able to serve the community and give back to everybody here,” she said. “That’s been the biggest motivating factor for me is supporting students and teachers. I’m so excited to have that opportunity.”
She said that she’s delighted to work on ways to help students overcome the potential learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and address the unease that many teachers are experiencing.
“I think one of the biggest challenges is going to be, of course, the conversations surrounding insurance, compensation and benefits,” she said. “I was talking to voters today, even, about that issue. It’s still something that’s really weighing heavily on the minds of voters and I’m excited to tackle that issue.”
As an educator herself, Lingenfelter wasn’t able to cast her ballot until after school. However, any stress about the election results was mitigated by the work she does.
“I was with my kids all day, I was teaching all day, and it kind of took my mind off things because I was super nervous,” she said. “But luckily, being with them is always really fulfilling for me.”
Thomas said she was glad to see the fruits of the campaigning process be borne out with an election night victory.
“I was very thankful for all the support from the community the past six or seven months,” she said. “It’s a process to go through and it’s a risk to throw your name into the ring and stick your neck out there, especially right now. But I’m very thankful and very grateful.”
She said that she’s ready to begin learning the ropes of serving as a school board member and to continue making connections with people as she has been doing the past several months. She also knows that the school board faces very real challenges.
“Everybody’s got their concerns, everybody’s got their goals and what they would like to see worked on or changed and it’s going to be a process of listening to people and working with others to try to act on it as much as possible,” she said. “I know that a lot of people want some changes with all the COVID protocol and just getting our kids as much back to normal as possible, and so I think that’s probably at the top of everyone’s list.”
Thomas voted last week and was able to do so along with her 18-year-old daughter, who was voting in her very first election.
“It was just an exciting, high-energy day, just to get all those messages from people and a lot of thank-yous from people,” she said. “ … I’m excited for the other two winners as well, so it’s going to be some new names and new faces and I think that’s always a good thing.”
The three newly elected school board members will replace Melissa Ogleby and Doug Epp, neither of whom sought reelection, along with Crouch, who came in fourth place with 1,669 votes.
“(The results) are what they are and the voters have spoken,” Crouch said. “I’ve been blessed to serve on the school board for the last 16 years and I’ve been blessed to serve my community and I just hope that the new board members can help continue to move the district forward.”
Crouch said that he believes that it’s important for people to serve their communities and that the school board has accomplished “a lot of great things” during his time.
“Most recently, certainly, the bond projects and the construction projects, I think, are going to be great for Emporia and so I’m excited to see what those will bring,” he said.
Christina Faulkner finished fifth with 1,543 votes and Paul Meinke finished sixth with 968.
