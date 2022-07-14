Kansas voters could change top leaders at the polls in the weeks ahead. But the North Lyon County school board is keeping its status quo.
The board voted Wednesday night to retain Matt Horton as its President and Angela Anderson as its Vice President. They led a long list of renewed appointments.
“The July reorganizational meeting has a lot of things we have to renew for the new school year,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Thursday. They included naming The Gazette again as the district's official newspaper.
The board's biggest financial decision Wednesday night was the purchase of 60 iPads for $17,640. Blair said they're for kindergarten students, as well as grades one-two.
“That's being paid for by our ESSER III grant money,” Blair said. That state money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed at the height of the pandemic.
Students typically use iPads during grade school years, then switch to Chromebooks for junior and senior high.
Blair also filled in details about the district's budget report for the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year. State aid actually was slightly higher, even though the total revenue was 28% below budget.
“Financially, we're in good shape,” Blair said. “We've got some reserves.” The cash balance stood at about $3.6 million on Thursday, June 30,
But money during the summer is limited in some ways. For instance, people who prefer to watch school board meetings on Facebook Live were left frustrated Wednesday night for the second month in a row.
“Our technology [team] – we don't give them as many hours,” Blair explained. Those employees operate the livestream from the district office.
Blair indicated the next board meeting on Wednesday, August 10 might not be livestreamed for the same reason. Beyond that, the decision will be up to the school board.
“You're always welcome to come in person,” Blair noted. That access was reduced for school boards across the U.S. as COVID-19 surged in 2020.
Blair added that there's still room for seven four-year-olds in the district's new Early Learning Center, which will open in August. It has a capacity of 25.
“We're very, very close to being done,” Blair said.
