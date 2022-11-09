Riverside Elementary School students are learning about Veterans Day through a meaningful service project.
Randielle Houser's fourth grade class has been studying and reflecting on the holiday, writing letters to deployed servicemen and women, and putting together a care package.
"Veterans Day is about honoring people who served in the military," said 10-year-old Elie Arriola.
"It's about so much more than just a day off of school," Houser said. "Their lives are really put on hold when they are deployed."
The class learned about ways to help make deployments a little easier, just by hearing from people back home.
"You can write a letter or snacks like we are doing," Kiptyn Olson, 9, said. "When they are over there, they have food but they don't have everything."
Houser said the class undertook the project as a way to help her students understand the sacrifice and service of those in the military. The project came about when House realized her students didn't have a true understanding of what Veterans Day means.
Her student teacher, Stantanna Stewart, is the daughter of an active-duty serviceman. Her father, Master Sgt. Stan Stewart, is currently deployed.
"We started researching and sharing more with the students," Houser said. "They thought it was a good idea, after they made the personal connection to Miss Stewart, to send a care package over."
Stewart said her father appreciates letters and packages when he is deployed. This is his third recent deployment, aftering coming home for a month in August.
"They think it shows great support and appreciation for them," she said. "That students will take the time to write letters and acknowledge the sacrifices they are making means a lot."
Houser said the care package and letters will be mailed out this week.
