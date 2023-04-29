Two Emporia High School sophomores placed in the top 10 in national competitions during the Jobs for America’s Graduates National Career Development Conference in Orlando last week.

Kameron Welch placed third in career preparation and A.J. Huse placed ninth in prepared speaking. They were part of a 32-person delegation of JAG-Kansas students who traveled to Orlando to participate in the competitions.

