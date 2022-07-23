The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday.
The vacancies came after USD 253 experienced record resignations in the past school year. The district reported more than 40 resignations since April 13 in the agenda of its special meeting Thursday, where board members voted against “pausing” William Allen White Elementary due to staffing shortages, and instead granted the superintendent full authority to explore staffing options for the district.
Allison Anderson-Harder, USD 253 superintendent, said the reason behind the resignations was largely due to accountability from principals and student behavior.
“The biggest theme was that accountability from principals,” Anderson-Harder told The Gazette Thursday evening. “There was some staff members that were really frustrated because they felt that staff members … some were given other privileges that others weren’t or that, maybe, student behavior wasn’t as addressed kind of depending on different situations.”
Anderson-Harder said the district has been working with principals, student support specialists, and counselors to help remedy the situation. For example, she said, the district is providing evaluation recommendations on improvements principals can make, such as making sure there is consistency in lesson planning and grading practices.
“We take all of that very seriously, when we know that those are problems, that we address them,” she said.
A handful of educators who resigned within the past school year said their biggest problems were with district and school leadership, lack of support in the classroom, and a lack of childcare in the community.
“I personally chose to resign because I don’t like the direction that the school district is going in with the superintendent,” Jennifer Dains, a former kindergarten teacher at Timmerman Elementary, told The Gazette.
In December, Dains said Anderson-Harder gave teachers a chance to speak about the district and what they would like to change.
“A lot of teachers didn’t take the opportunity to do it because they were afraid that they would lose their job,” she continued. “I went and I talked to her about things that were going on in the district, and it kinda just felt like … from them, that I feel like the blame was being put on teachers.”
Dains said throughout her years of teaching, she felt she received less respect and more responsibilities every year.
“I feel like teachers are definitely every year, like, more and more is being asked of them with less and less support. There’s no pay increase … getting quality para support is so hard to find and it just makes for very stressful years,” Dains said.
As a ninth year teacher, Dains made $43,000 last year, a salary she said was hard to live on in Emporia. Dains also has three children who will be attending Emporia Public Schools in the fall.
“I was kinda sad to leave because I loved the families that I worked with,” she said. “The parents where I taught really had teachers’ backs, but I don’t know if that’s the case everywhere. Transparency is great, and I think that they get that at the school level. I just don’t feel like they get that at the district level.”
“I think the trend will continue as long as teachers are being treated the way they have been with the lack of support and resources and funds, and things like that,” Dains continued. “Until there is the correct amount of support, I think the teacher shortage is just gonna keep happening because people will get tired of spending their own money.”
Lacy Brokaw, a former first grade teacher at Logan Avenue Elementary, resigned after being unable to find childcare.
“So we found out that we were pregnant last year in October and I know how dire the need is in Emporia for childcare. And so I started looking right away and initially went to the provider where my son goes, but she said that she was closing her daycare at the end of the school year,” Brokaw said.
Brokaw said she looked everywhere, checking online and with everyone she knew in Lyon County, but could not find a place that could take an infant.
However, childcare was not her only reason for leaving.
“Then with the new leadership change at the district I just wasn’t really feeling like my views aligned with the way the district was moving and so it was kind of a push-pull situation where, you know, I wasn’t wasn’t feeling happy at my job and have this huge need for somebody to take care of my infant,” Brokaw said.
“Historically, Emporia has been the cutting edge of the cutting edge,” she continued. “It’s been difficult to gain employment by [USD] 253 because it’s so competitive to get in and now … we saw the openings in late July for positions, people don’t want to come here like they used to, we couldn’t, we didn’t retain a lot of our interns like we used to from the university.”
“Personally, I didn’t feel like there was residual like COVID stress this year. It pretty much went back to normal. For me and my experience, it was the change in leadership that contributed to 100% of this, the stress that I experienced this year,” Brokaw said.
Bailey Betts, a former instructional strategist at Logan Avenue Elementary, had worked for USD 253 for more than 10 years, nine as a certified teacher, before deciding to leave the district this spring.
Betts’ husband is a business-owner, so after leaving the district she became a stay at home parent and plans to homeschool her children “for fear that their education would be subpar under the current leadership.”
“If this option had presented itself a few years ago, it would’ve been a difficult decision. Due to the change in leadership at the school level as well as the district level, the decision was much easier,” Betts said. “The list I made for reasons that leaving was the right thing for us outweighed the stay list by far. I had the hardest time with the thought of leaving a profession I had wanted to be in since I was 5, the students and the friends I had made while teaching.”
“I think many would like to think that many of the resignations had to do with COVID,” she continued. “I would say the only thing COVID did for teachers is show them they are worth so much more than they are shown. I think many found out just how underpaid and overworked teachers are and that it’s just expected.”
“I didn’t leave the profession. I left [E]mporia due to poor leadership from the new principal and a very toxic work/school environment,” a former USD 253 educator, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I had been a part of [USD] 253 for 7 years and it was a great place to be until all of the leadership changes last year.”
“District leadership was one of the main pros to leaving,” another former USD 253 educator, who also wished to remain anonymous, added. “I loved working under the effective leadership I had in my previous 8 years.”
“I feel that the leadership that I had last year was in the pocket of the superintendent and was truly ill equipped to do her job,” the former educator continued. “I feel like because we were asked as a staff what we expected and wanted of new admin[istration], she formed her responses to meet them. In turn, she did not follow through on many of her statements she made during the candidate process. Many things that admin[istration] did/didn’t do were contributing factors, such as aggressive emails, not checking in on staff that were ill, out with the loss of a family member or on maternity leave and not acknowledging staff. It definitely felt like there was an ‘in crowd’ that knew things before others or they were even told information that didn’t pertain to them.”
Anderson-Harder told The Gazette that teachers with concerns should come talk to her.
“We started listening tours last year,” she said. “We schedule times that we go to buildings and then we just listen to what concerns they want to bring.”
Anderson-Harder said the listening tours are a time where the district leadership can give updates on what they are working on, as well as listen to concerns from staff.
“Sometimes we hear that people say we’re not taking their input, but sometimes they don’t see it exactly how they would like to have it … we always take input,” she said. “The only thing I can say is please come and talk to me. You have other people who say ‘gosh, I love how much you listen to me’ or say ‘thank you so much and you’re very accepting,’ so I think you’re just going to have different people have different perspectives and that’s okay.”
USD 253 board president Leslie Seeley shared much of the same sentiment and encouraged teachers to speak to her about these issues as well.
“We did not hear from a lot of teachers at the end of the year why they were leaving,” Seeley said. “I do read every single resignation letters that we get, and retirement letter, and I always think that there’s someone who’s going to really tell me what they think, but that’s just not ever the case.”
“The board doesn’t hire and fire teachers,” she said. “We want to hear from them and if we don’t know how they are actually feeling, that’s all hearsay.”
Seeley said, in hindsight, the board may have needed to insist at least two board members were present on listening tours conducted by district leadership.
“If they don’t feel listened to, and their needs are not being met, then they’re not going to stay,” Seeley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.