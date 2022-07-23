Screenshot 2022-07-22 180926.png
The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday.

The vacancies came after USD 253 experienced record resignations in the past school year. The district reported more than 40 resignations since April 13 in the agenda of its special meeting Thursday, where board members voted against “pausing” William Allen White Elementary due to staffing shortages, and instead granted the superintendent full authority to explore staffing options for the district.

