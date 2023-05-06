The ESU Foundation announced Wednesday the commitment of $3 million in support of Emporia State University’s new direction, bringing questions of where exactly the funds came from.
The investment of $3 million in additional unrestricted funds will be dispersed over the next three years, for the university to direct where needed.
Shane Shivley, ESU vice president for advancement and CEO of the ESU Foundation, said the rainy day fund — or reserve fund — has been built up over the years thanks to a number of donations.
“It’s a blend,” he said. “Essentially any organization, hopefully, has some sort of a reserve and this is ours. We’re going to spend a good majority of it at this time for the university.”
Shivley said those unrestricted funds can be hard to come by, as they are the hardest dollars to raise even as they are the “most valuable” to the Foundation. It’s more common, he said, for donors to designate their gifts to a particular program or scholarship.
The Foundation said the investment will support ongoing programs and initiatives including, but not limited to, construction of the new nursing and student wellness building, student success initiatives, summer BRIDGE programs, scholarships, a variety of recruitment and retention initiatives and more.
Shivley said the decision to make the contribution now was discussed by the executive board after the university approached the Foundation for support.
“The university came to us through all of the prioritzing and some of the tough decisions that they’re making, but also some of the double-down strike zone areas that they hope to get a fast start on,” he explained. “So the timing was relevant to the university putting priority to their direction.”
Shivley added that the Foundation “exists to serve the university and to advance its strategic initiatives,” and so the Foundation would do all it could to enable its success.
Emporia State initiated a campus-wide assessment to evaluate the current state of the institution in Jan. 2022, with a goal to define a strategic direction that would result in “a viable and vibrant university.” The university’s first step, it said, was to “prioritize and align activity to the university’s core mission of educating and graduating students.” The evaluations have led to a complete restructuring — and the elimination of 33 faculty positions in Oct. 2022.
Shivley said there was “a pause on a number of fronts” last fall which caused a brief dip in donations. However, that did not last long.
“Our donor base has really understood and embraced where we’re going,” he said. “They’re proud that we’re moving forward, and kind of on the cutting edge of this evolution of high education. 2023 has been really, really good to us from a donor giving standpoint. Donors have really responded well.”
