DSC_0771.JPG

Scholarship recipients Elleana Bennett (front), Kyle Reese (second from front), Trista Anderson (second from back) and Marley Heins (back) pose in front of Newman Regional Health Monday. Recipient Kaylen Hart is not pictured.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awarded scholarships to five area students pursuing degrees in the field of health care Monday morning.

The scholarship recipients met with auxiliary members in the hospital’s Sunflower Room to share their appreciation and plans for the future.

