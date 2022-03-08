A federal rebate program will allow several local school districts to trade in old school buses for new, potentially greener models.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that $17 million in “rebate opportunities” are being offered nationwide through two federal laws.
The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act permits Emporia Public Schools to receive $40,000 to replace two buses. The Lebo Bus Service and Southern Lyon County schools can have $20,000 each to swap one bus.
The new buses could be compressed natural gas, diesel, electric, gas or propane-powered, an EPA statement said.
Kansas is receiving $455,000 of the opportunities, going to 17 districts along with the Lebo service.
The districts now have a deadline of Tuesday. May 31 to submit copies of purchase orders for the replacement buses. The retired buses must be scrapped by late October.
The school districts announced Monday were selected by the EPA through a lottery process. Four other Kansas districts are on a waiting list, should any selected districts “drop out of the program.”
EPA records show Emporia Schools has received the same amount of rebate opportunity in five of the last six years, while Chase County Schools were eligible to change one bus in 2020. Their 2019 and 2020 rebate work is “in progress.”
Southern Lyon County received a $50,000 rebate in 2012 for two bus swaps.
EPA officials say in the next few weeks, a new program will be unveiled providing $5 billion in rebates over five years for schools to switch to low or zero-emission buses.
