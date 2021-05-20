Forty-three retiring staff members representing more than 882 years of service to the Emporia Public Schools District were recognized Wednesday evening during the district’s annual staff recognition program at William L. White Auditorium.
With lengths of service ranging from 48 years to four years in a variety of careers, Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder said everyone recognized during the program represented a valuable piece of USD 253.
“In one way or the other, everybody who had a ‘#EmporiaProud’ moment or talked about a piece of advice, it had to do with a student,” she said. “That’s why we’re in education.”
Anderson Harder pointed out two staff members who made a choice to stay on another year during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they were ready to retire.
“[Transportation Director] Becky Douglas and [Athletic Director] Curtis Simons — they stayed even though they could have retired earlier, but they stayed through COVID because they knew how hard it was going to be,” she said. “They wanted to be here for the kids and they wanted to be here for the staff.”
Education is a hard job, Anderson Harder said. It doesn’t come with a lot of recognition or money. But, hearing stories from retirees talking about students who came back to tell them the role that person had on their lives served as an important reminder that anyone can make an impact on a student.
Douglas, who retired from the district after 37 years, shared one of those stories as her #EmporiaProud moment. A former student recognized her years later and told her that she had been the best bus driver he had ever had.
“Being a bus driver, my mom was the one who kind of talked me into it because she was a bus driver first,” she said. “I was in food service first, and my mom said there was a route coming open. I thought, ‘It’s just driving a bus.’ But you make such a connection with those kids, it’s amazing. The ones that gave you the most trouble are the ones you seem to connect with more.”
Douglas said seeing those kids out as an adult later in life, and having them recognize her, is always special.
And, while Douglas said she never expected to rise in the ranks to transportation director, she’s glad she never turned down an opportunity. Now, she’s looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with her grandchildren and at the family lake house.
Another retiree leaving behind a long career with the district is Jill Lynch, who is retiring after 31 years. Lynch, an instructional strategist at Walnut Elementary School, said the decision to retire was “very bittersweet.”
“I’m really looking forward having more time with my family and less structured time but I’m really going to miss it because I’ve just really enjoyed working with the families in Emporia,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with [multiple generations]. Now I have students of kids that I had. I was their parents’ teacher. It’s been a wonderful career.”
Lynch is looking forward to spending time with her grandsons and whatever else might come her way.
“Wherever God leads me, I’m going to walk through that door,” she said.
Anderson Harder reiterated how thankful she was on behalf of the district to the 43 staff members for their years of commitment to education.
“It is really hard work,” she said. “No matter what time of the day, you’ll see cars at Walnut, Maynard, the high school — it just shows the dedication of these employees to our students. And we really need more people coming into education fields. Looking at our retirees and seeing people who were willing to commit so many years is really important. People could have a piece of that if they went into education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.