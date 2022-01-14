The next step in finding a new President of Emporia State University could come next week in Topeka.
The Kansas Board of Regents will discuss appointing the chair of a search committee during its Wednesday meeting.
The Regents voted in November to make the search confidential, with AGB Search of Washington, D.C. as the consultant in the process.
Ken Hush remains ESU Interim President, after the resignation of Allison Garrett in September 2021.
