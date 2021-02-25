Emporia State University’s Union Activities Council and Diversity Student Programs hosted a virtual speaking event called “Love is Stronger Than Hate” delivered by former professional baseball player and motivational speaker Chris Singleton on Thursday.
Singleton travels the country advocating for racial reconciliation based upon the idea that mutual understanding is the key to healing divisons between people who have different backgrounds and experiences.
During his presentation, Singleton shared his story of losing his mother during the racially-motivated shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., on June 15, 2015. On that day, a young man who espoused white supremacist ideology walked into a Bible study at the 200-year-old church and murdered nine of the 12 Black congregants while they engaged in a group prayer.
Singleton pointed out that the devastation that was wrought on his family, and so many others, was the result of ignorance.
“The unthinkable for me was having to tell my 12-year-old brother Caleb and 15-year-old sister Cameron that Mom was gone,” Singleton said. “No more hugs, no more kisses on the cheek after baseball games. No more sitting on the couch watching the ‘Taken’ series, because those were her favorite movies. All because someone was mistaught, misled and misinformed to hate me and the color of my skin.”
However, Singleton said that at the time he remembered a quote about how 10 percent of his life was comprised of things he could not control and the other 90 percent was the way he responded. So, he responded by going on television and forgiving his mother’s killer two days after her death when he was just 18 years old. Since then, he has dedicated his life to telling his story and teaching others.
Singleton highlighted the importance of story-telling by giving personal anecdotes of people he has met through his speaking engagements and professional baseball career whose minds have been changed by having relationships with and learning from the stories of people who are different from them.
He challenged those watching the presentation to help pursue a brighter future by teaching the people around them and by sharing their stories before they share their opinions.
“You guys go out and do that, not only will you help me in my crazy mission of ending racism, but I guarantee you you’ll see your city unite, you’ll see your campus unite, your family unite, just from teaching,” he said.
