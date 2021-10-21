One of the busiest weekends of the fall gets rolling at Emporia State University Thursday. It's Homecoming Weekend.
The public events kick off at 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at the Preston Family Student Complex in Cremer Hall. The complex includes the BizHornet Center, with information on everything from career opportunities to scholarships.
ESU students will race at 6 p.m., except they'll be on tricycles.
The action may be a bit faster at White Auditorium at 7 p.m. for “Late Night at White.” It's a preview of the upcoming basketball season.
The homecoming musical “Urinetown” will be on the Karl C. Bruder Theatre stage at 7 p.m. High school students received a preview performance Wednesday.
Homecoming events continue through Sunday afternoon, including Saturday's football game against Missouri Southern.
