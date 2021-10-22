Friday could look a little wild at times in Emporia, as the university's Homecoming Weekend continues.
The events begin with a pole. Not a survey, but a vertical pole on which people will sit.
Phi Delta Theta alumni will climb the pole for 24 hours, beginning at 10 a.m. Alumni of other Greek houses plan have dinners and socials scheduled.
A “welcome home” event for alumni is planned for 5 p.m. on the lawn of Plumb Hall. The evening activities include a softball Home Run Derby at 6:30 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex, then a bonfire pep rally at 8 p.m. in Wilson Park.
The musical “Urinetown” remains on stage at Karl C. Bruder Theatre at 7:30 p.m. It continues through Sunday afternoon.
