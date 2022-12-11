“I know — it’s a sacrilege to tear up books,” laughed Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault. “But really we’re saving them, upcycling books that were destined for the trash bin.”
Chenault led a Book Page Ornament class Saturday afternoon at Emporia Public Library. Fourteen participants utilized book pages, plenty of glitter, craft paint, and Mod Podge to fashion holiday ornaments.
“This is my first time making an ornament this way,” Jesse Lobbs said. “Patience is really not my strong suit.”
Elizabeth Schmidt’s ornaments were created as a matching set of two, and made as a gift “for my mom.”
“It’s for my husband Adam,” Kate Grundleger said. “This is really fun!”
“We’re really excited to be able to offer these programs for free,” Chenault said, “for people to practice lifelong learning and try new things.”
The last event of the year is coming up on Dec. 22, a cookie decorating class. Find out more about events at the Emporia Public Library by visiting them at 110 E. Sixth Ave., on their website at emporialibrary.org and on their Facebook page, or you can reach them at 620-340-6462.
