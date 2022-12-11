“I know — it’s a sacrilege to tear up books,” laughed Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault. “But really we’re saving them, upcycling books that were destined for the trash bin.”

Chenault led a Book Page Ornament class Saturday afternoon at Emporia Public Library. Fourteen participants utilized book pages, plenty of glitter, craft paint, and Mod Podge to fashion holiday ornaments.

