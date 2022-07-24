Where does your tax money go? The city of Emporia wants you to know.
A graph from the League of Kansas Municipalities was posted on the city’s social media Saturday. It breaks down how each dollar of property tax is divided.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 6:13 pm
Where does your tax money go? The city of Emporia wants you to know.
A graph from the League of Kansas Municipalities was posted on the city’s social media Saturday. It breaks down how each dollar of property tax is divided.
The largest share, 37 cents, goes to Emporia Public Schools. Lyon County receives 32 cents while the city receives 25.
The remaining money is split between five cents for recreation and one penny in state tax.
The graph was posted after the Emporia City Commission tentatively approved an increase in the mill levy Wednesday. It would increase from 42.8 mills to 45. A final vote is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7.
Outside Emporia, superintendents in USD 251 and USD 252 have indicated they will seek mill increases as well. They are required to file a “revenue neutral rate” statement each summer with the Lyon County Clerk.
The North Lyon County notice was presented at this month’s school board meeting. It indicates the tax levy will go up from 18.376 mills to 18.467 this fiscal year. That would add more than $26,000 to the supplemental general fund.
No data was available Sunday on the Southern Lyon County notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.