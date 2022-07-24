Emporia property tax graph

This graph from the League of Kansas Municipalities shows how each dollar in Emporia property tax is divided. The City Commission is considering a mill levy increase.

 Courtesy Faceobook.com/Emporia, Kansas City Govermnent

Where does your tax money go? The city of Emporia wants you to know.

A graph from the League of Kansas Municipalities was posted on the city’s social media Saturday. It breaks down how each dollar of property tax is divided.

