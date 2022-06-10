Around 50 children enjoyed an ocean-themed activity at the Emporia Public Library Thursday afternoon, as part of the library’s summer reading program.
“Our theme for the summer is ‘Oceans of Possiblities,’ so we’re exploring everything about the ocean,” said Children’s Services coordinator Lori Heller. “The library is decorated in an ocean theme.”
Thursday’s event, geared for children ages K-5, was run with the help of Emporia State University elementary education students, who helped children through a number of arts and crafts activities.
Each activity also had an education component, where children learned about various types of fish and even submarines.
“Today they got to learn about the different ocean creatures — everything from angler fish to jellyfish,” Heller said.
She said the event was just one of many fun activities happening this summer at the library.
“We have our Kids’ Koncerts series every Wednesday at noon,” she said. “Next week we’ll have Richard Renner, the Vodvill Klown. Next week we have a couple of scuba divers coming in to talk to the kids Tuesday afternoon.”
Heller said Tuesday’s event will include a number of hands-on activities.
“We’re going to see the equipment that they use and maybe taste a little salt water, like the ocean,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Heller said the best way to find out what’s happening at the library this summer is to visit www.emporialibrary.org.
“They can always call the library [at 620-340-6462] if they have any questions, too,” she said.
Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave.
