Walnut Elementary first-grade teacher Tina Barrett also just happens to be a Nashville-recorded country music artist.
At the end of January, Barrett released her debut single “Lovin’ You Is Easy,” the first of four songs she recorded in Franklin, Tennessee’s Off the Row studio.
But while some aspiring musicians might pack up and move to Nashville on a wing and a prayer, that wasn’t how Barrett’s story unfolded.
A songwriter for many years and an Emporian for the last 12, Barrett posted a video of a new song she’d written to her Instagram page this summer. In response, Off the Row reached out to her, inviting her to be a part of its Breakout Artist of the Year program.
“I went in November to Nashville to record at Off the Row and got to work with some really amazing musicians,” Barrett said. “All the musicians that I worked with play with the Grand Ole Opry and lots of really big-name people, so that was a really neat experience.”
She recorded with producer and sound engineer P.T. Houston, who has a long history as a lead guitarist for several musical groups as well as in the recording industry. During the songwriting process, she collaborated with singer/songwriter Sarah Morey to hone her music and lyrics.
“We worked together via Zoom to add lyrics to make lyrics flow better and make more sense,” Barrett said. “We edited the melody line, even, and came up with what we really liked together. It wasn’t a far cry from what I originally wrote, but we definitely collaborated there.”
While in Nashville, the individual musicians who provided instrumentation came up with their parts and Barrett was allowed to approve what she did and didn’t like. At the end of recording, she worked with Houston to nail down the sound.
Some creative individuals may be hesitant to collaborate with others on their projects, but Barrett said that she thinks collaboration is a vital part of the creative process.
“I believe that we are better collaboratively than we are individually and that when you are working on something and you’re vulnerable enough to allow somebody to look at what you’ve done and give you feedback and critique, then your product is going to be much better than if you just do it yourself,” she said. “ … I think that the reason that my song is being so successful is because I just allowed that vulnerability to happen.”
“Lovin’ You Is Easy” is available on iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify, and Barrett said that analytics show that it’s made some noise, so to speak.
“I originally thought it was just going to be my friends and family who would listen to this, but it’s played in 25 different countries around the world so far in just three weeks,” she said.
Lyrically, the song focuses on the simplicity of love, declaring, “Lovin’ you is easy to do; it’s like staying up all night and sleeping ‘til noon,” while featuring sentimental yet familiar scenes such as drinking beer and pizza on a Saturday night and dancing barefoot beneath the stars.
While she wrote the song in such a way that people could view it romantically, Barrett said that romantic love actually wasn’t the inspiration.
“I wrote the song, actually, for my best friend, and a lot of people think it’s for your significant other, but actually, it was honestly just the things that we enjoyed doing together,” she said. “The whole point is that loving people needs to be simple and a lot of times we make it really complex. But really, it’s simple.”
Barrett said her influences range from Carole King to James Taylor to Miranda Lambert to Dolly Parton, but she didn’t go into the process of writing the music trying to emulate anyone in particular.
“I just literally sat down with my guitar and started strumming some chords and singing the melody,” she said.
Barrett will release her second single March 2, with her third coming out six weeks after that and her fourth six weeks after that.
But once all the songs are available, what’s next?
“Life has ebbs and flows, and my life is going through that right now in so many ways, not just in my career and my music, but in my family,” she said. “I’m learning new things about myself every day. I’m learning that I do have strength and that I can find my way, but right now, I’m really just finding that way, to tell you the truth. …
“I’m hoping that people will follow my journey. I don’t really know where my goal is on this journey. My goal is just to go as far as it’ll take me.”
The most important lesson, though, is not specific to her.
“I think the biggest thing that I’m learning from this and that I’m trying to teach my students but also that I really would like the community to know is that it’s never, ever, ever too late to follow your dreams,” Barrett said. “You just have to push forward and work hard. You don’t know where things will lead you, so do the hard work.”
You can find “Lovin’ You Is Easy” on Amazon Music, iTunes and Spotify. You can follow Barrett at @tinabarrett_music on Instagram and her soon-to-be-completed website tinabarrett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.