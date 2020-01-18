“Finding Dorothy: A Novel” by Elizabeth Letts. Ballentine Books, 2019. $28.
It is 1938 and Maud Gage Baum, the widow of L. Frank Baum, has learned that MGM is making a movie based on her husband’s book, “The Wizard of Oz,” which is destined to become one of the greatest movies ever filmed and a cult classic.
She is determined to find a way to get on the set to make sure that the movie stays true to Frank’s vision in the book, and the stories and secrets behind the book. When she finally talks her way onto the set, she encounters the young star of the movie, Judy Garland, singing the rainbow song.
Maud is moved by the longing in the voice of the young girl, believing that it captures the emotions behind her husband’s book and their life together. Even though there is an age difference between Maud and a young Judy Garland, they become friends with Maud helping to protect this vulnerable girl.
When a coat procured from a local thrift store for a costume is brought to the set, cast members believe that it belonged to L. Frank Baum, himself. Maud remains skeptical, but feels Frank’s presence on the set and encounters several coincidences that occur during the movies, events and secrets known only to the Baums.
Through Maud’s voice, the reader learns about the creation of the iconic movie and her life — from her unconventional childhood as the daughter of a famous suffragette and her life with Frank, especially the hard years they spent in South Dakota, leading up to the writing and publication of his famous book.
The book tells two stories, shifting back and forth between Maud’s life and her marriage with Frank and 1938, focusing on the filming of “The Wizard of Oz” in Hollywood.
In “Finding Dorothy,” Letts has provided us with an imaginative account of the stories behind the movie and the books. More importantly, she provides us with a glimpse into the lifelong love story of Maud and her husband L. Frank, the author of the books.
Growing up, I remember watching the Wizard of Oz once a year when it was on television, and I know that I am not alone. So, I was excited when I saw this book, and it did not disappoint me. Once I started reading it, I could not put it down and it has inspired me to learn more about the Baums and the stories behind the famous movie.
Letts has written other novels based upon historical events, “The Perfect Horse” and “The Eighty Dollar Champion.”
For more information about Elizabeth Letts and her books, check out her website, www.elizabethletts.com/, or this YouTube video of an interview with Letts about her best-selling book, youtu.be/yTb9WFH9vNU. It is available at the Emporia Public Library and also in audiobook format from RBDigital through the State Library of Kansas.
I highly recommend this book!
