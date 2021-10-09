Name: Paul Meinke
Age: 45
Occupation: Lead pastor at Emporia First Church of the Nazarene
Why are you running for the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education?
Over the past 18 months I have complained quite a bit about the overall dealing in our school district so rather than continuing to complain, I thought I would try to help in any way that I can. I want to be proactive in making USD 253 a strong educational experience that our community can celebrate.
What are the most important issues facing the Emporia district?
I see the most important issue facing our district revolves around restoring a high level of academic excellence throughout our entire district. The loss of contact/instructional time every student has encountered over the past 18 months has place a massive burden on everyone involved in the educational process. We must find a way to make up the substantial academic loss that was taken from our students in the 2020-21 school year. Emporia School need to be on the leading edge of this statewide and nationwide issue by finding ways to recover lost time and at the same time jumping ahead into the future.
What would your top three priorities be if you were elected to the school board?
Academic Excellence—
We need to find ways to support our students and prepare them for the next step in their educational path and ultimately for their overall futures. We do this by supporting our administration and teachers and giving them the resources, they need to focus on helping our kids succeed.
Culture of Unity—
We must find a way to exist together despite not always agreeing. There must be a cycle of teamwork that exists in the educational system that includes administration, teachers, students, and parents. That requires a high level of communication from all 4 people groups and the understanding that we are all have the same goal in mind — achieving a bright future for our students. This must be accomplished together in unity.
Community Pride—
Our schools are the center of our community’s pride. If we have a strong school system it is something that the community can build around, invest in, and celebrate. For our USD 253 to thrive we need our community — and for the Emporia community to thrive we need a strong educational system.
What are your budget priorities for the district?
My highest priority would be to find ways to hire more teachers/staff to shrink the teacher/student ratio and ease the burden of class sizes in our buildings. Then — to find ways to compensate those teachers to gain a higher retention rate and not have a revolving door of staff in our buildings. We should constantly be seeking ways to improve the resources our teachers and students have at their disposal, so they receive the high level of education possible.
What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that will benefit your time on the board should you be elected?
I am the type of leader that likes to accumulate a wealth of information and then make decisions based on what is best for the entire organization. I feel like that has served me well in making solid decisions for large groups in the past. My degree is in education as well as holding a master’s degree in Education and was a teacher for 5 years prior to moving into my current career.
In what ways can the district better improve on its mission to “build futures by preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities”?
It seems to me that we need a collective “buy in” from several different areas to make this a reality. We need the community to be supportive. We need teachers to have high expectations of every student and follow through to meet those expectations. We need administration to evaluate the daily climate of their learning environments and correct any issues while celebrating the breakthroughs. We need deep parental engagement in the process of their children’s educational experience. And we need students willing to work harder when they fall short, that crave the daily challenge of academics and most importantly a deep respect for their peers and their teachers.
How can the district ensure an inclusive and supportive environment for all its students, teachers, and staff?
I truly feel the “Culture of Unity” talked about in the above question fits here as well. We must find a way to exist together despite our differences. We can promote the simple values of being kind, compassionate and serving each one another. Students need to be allowed to ask questions without the intention of questioning authority. Our kids need to be presented with multiple points of view and allowed to choose the course that best suites them. And then when that course has been set — they need to respect the points of view that others hold. Overall, our schools should be a beacon for academics and create environments that champion that goal. Then secondly, our schools should find ways to embrace the wide array of social issues of our times without losing the focus of our main goal. Like it or not, social issues will be a part of school—they always have been. But a mutual respect for the person is critical in making everyone feel the support they need.
With the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive cases, do you think the school district should do more in response to the pandemic?
The events of the pandemic have shown us all that we are not in control. We can only adapt and move forward. There are ways to slow the spread of COVID, but at this point there is not a way completely extinguish it. Since March of 2020 the Emporia School district (and every other district across the state) has gone to great lengths to manage the fallout of COVID. I believe that the current mitigation strategies in place have done an amazing job of keeping as many students as possible in school, face to face. I don’t necessarily even like all the strategies, but they are keeping our children in school, in the safest way we can imagine. Since COVID arrived, the schools have been the safest place in our entire community because of the measures put in place and our administration, teachers and students following those measures as well as can be expected.
Do you agree with the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan? If not, what mitigation strategies would you propose to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools?
Do I agree? Not entirely. Is the plan in place keeping my students in school daily? Yes. So, while I may not like the plan in its entirety, it is the most effective way under our current circumstances to make sure our students receive their education. I would rather see parents have more of a choice for how their kids enter school, but other school districts have tried that and experience massive quarantine restriction and lost instructional time. Our plan is not perfect — but it is working for the time being. The discussion must continue weekly though — because we must be willing to adapt when it is necessary.
