Gary Wyatt has taken on the role of acting provost at Emporia State University, Interim President Ken Hush announced Friday in a campus email.
George Arasimowicz, who started as the university's Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs on June 1, is reportedly away from campus on personal leave. He briefly served as Acting President of the university following the departure of Allison Garrett in October.
"I very much appreciate Gary taking on these additional administrative functions," Hush said.
Wyatt's academic background is in sociology. He has worked at ESU since 1988 and served in many roles over the past 34 years, including president of Faculty Senate, associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and director of the University Honors Program.
He currently is associate provost and dean of the Honors College, a role he has held since April 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.