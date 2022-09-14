Emporia High School

Emporia High School has a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, the program announced Wednesday.

 Courtesy USD253.org

An Emporia High School junior was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Wednesday.

Emma Jung is one of 155 Kansas students selected as semifinalists. The program estimates 95% of them will go on to be finalists.

