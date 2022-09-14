An Emporia High School junior was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Wednesday.
Emma Jung is one of 155 Kansas students selected as semifinalists. The program estimates 95% of them will go on to be finalists.
Jung qualified for the honor based on preliminary tests taken last year. Less than one percent of all high school senior nationwide advance to semifinal status.
Jung and an EHS administrator now will submit a detailed application, a statement from the program said. It will include details on her academic record, school and community involvement, leadership abilities and employment.
More than 15,000 finalists for the scholarship nationwide will be announced in February. Only 2,500 of them will receive a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a non-profit program which started in 1955.
