Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team.
“Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period.
Brooks cited the EHS student handbook, which says no students are to be in locker rooms without a coach's or teacher's supervision.
“Who was in the locker room when this incident allegedly occurred?” Brooks asked. She added that such information should not violate student privacy rules “due to the violent crime exception” of federal code.
“We're not asking for names We're just asking for accountability,” Brooks continued, restating much of a Tuesday Gazette editorial. “We believe our readers, our students and our community deserve some transparency on this matter.”
Brooks noted she has two children in USD 253 schools, including a daughter at EHS.
The board did not respond to Brooks's comments. But the board then went into three executive sessions with attorneys on undisclosed topics.
Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman has told The Gazette he asked Emporia Police to do more investigating of the August incident, which led to a report by the EHS principal. Officers referred it to Goodman as a battery complaint.
The main topic on the board's agenda Wednesday night is final approval of a 2022-23 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.