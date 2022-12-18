Without googling it: when did the current Emporia High School open?
That could be one of the questions EHS juniors ask in an upcoming team Trivia Night event. It will raise money for the Class of 2024 Prom, as well as festivities afterward.
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 5:04 pm
The students are looking for eight-person teams to compete in a 10-round contest Saturday, January 7 at the Bowyer Building at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available, but teams should bring their own food and beverages.
Team registration is $80, while a team can sponsor a round for a total of $180.
Online registration is now open. More details are available from Amanda Gutierrez at 620-794-7770.
