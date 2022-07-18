Coronavirus might be making a comeback. But one option for holding public meetings in the pandemic is ending in Southern Lyon County schools.
The USD 252 school board voted 4-2 Monday night to end Zoom feeds of its monthly meetings. The decision came at the recommendation of the superintendent.
“Unless we have a situation where we can't have attendance at meetings,” Mike Argabright said in unscheduled end-of-meeting remarks, “people are welcome to come to scheduled meetings... The door is always open.”
One board member pointed out that the number of Zoom viewers has been small, with fewer than five locations dialed in Monday night. No visitors were visible in the meeting room from the overhead conference camera.
“I'm concerned about the fundamentals of Zoom,” Argabright told the board. Without being specific, he said there could be “unintended liabilities.”
“I would prefer the in-person,” one board member said during a short discussion.
Time and cost also may have been factors in the decision. USD 252 uses a free Zoom conference format which limits meetings to 70 minutes.
“We do not have a subscription,” board clerk Dedra Stutesman said as she looked at a visible Zoom countdown clock.
In fact, only about two minutes remained on that clock when the vote was taken. The video conference closed before the meeting adjourned.
Only Board President Emily Darbyshire and Vice President Timothy Bailey voted to continue the conferences. They were reconfirmed to those offices at the start of the meeting.
In other business Monday night, Argabright provided the board with an update on the district budget. That included cash balances as of the start of the new fiscal year Friday, July 1.
“The only one that's really down is the capital outlay,” Argabright said. “We bought three buses... We're talking $270,000.”
The superintendent noted reports that utility costs may climb 15% in the coming school year. He expects a revenue-neutral rate increase.
But overall, Argabright described the USD 252 budget as being in “pretty good shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.