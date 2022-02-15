Juleonna Stevenson has a few new heroes to inspire her as she pursues her degree in secondary education at Emporia State University.
She and fellow students Jessica Shields and Madeline Griem created ESU’s virtual exhibit “Emporia’s Black Educators: Working for Education Equality” to celebrate Black History Month last year.
“It really became dear to me as I worked on it,” Stevenson said. “I would say I kind of got a little frazzled with it because I wanted it to be really grand just to really honor these people because they worked so hard and dedicated.”
As part of her contribution to the project, Stevenson researched the lives of Corinthian Nutter, Nellie Essex and Lillian Morrow, three Black women who faced and overcame very difficult barriers in the world of education on account of their skin color.
Nutter, who earned her master’s in education from ESU, was hired to teach at the then-segregated Walker Elementary School in Merriam. When that school had a new building built in 1947, Black students were not allowed to attend.
“All the Black taxpayer dollars went into a whole new facility that updated buildings, updated everything, updated resources,” Stevenson said. “So while her and Esther Brown — an activist at the time — went and sued the state to give these kids proper education, she went personally and homeschooled all these kids and made sure they still had their education.”
Nutter’s case — Webb vs. School District No. 90 — went to the Kansas Supreme Court, which ruled in 1949 that Black students must be allowed access to the new school building.
Born in Emporia in 1920, Essex earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in early childhood education at ESU and was the first Black woman hired by the Head Start program in Emporia.
“She saw how much she loved teaching and helping these kids with their developmental milestones and start their educational journeys,” Stevenson said. “She stayed there for 25 years. At the time that she retired, she was the principal and leader of the program. Even after she retired, she went and did tours and talks and trainings with other elementary schools all around Kansas, the southwest even. She went to Nebraska, Missouri to help train teachers.”
In 1971, Morrow helped establish the Emporia Day Care Center and was the first Black teacher there. Thanks to her expertise, she often taught education classes at ESU.
In 1998, Morrow told The Gazette that “These kids are my favorite because they are trying so hard to do something. They are so proud when they master a skill.”
Stevenson said she also appreciated Paul Terry, who in 1934 became the first Black basketball player in the state to compete at a white school when he donned an Emporia High uniform. He then enrolled at ESU.
“After high school, he wanted to become a teacher himself,” Stevenson said. “He went through the whole process, but due to segregation laws and limitations on what Black students could do on campus, he wasn’t allowed to get the final aspect of student teaching in. He had to watch his white counterparts. They didn’t allow him to get a license and also they barred Black students entering the Memorial Union on campus unless it was for the graduation ceremony.”
Stevenson said that working on the project opened her eyes to the fact that even though many of the people included weren’t particularly famous, they had still made incredible impacts in their communities.
“When I handed out flyers talking about this exhibit, there were people who were like, ‘Hey she was my kindergarten teacher’ or ‘Hey, I remember him; I used to go over to his house and do tutoring,’” she said. “They saw and recognized just how much these people personally impacted their lives and then later learned how these people had major impacts in history.”
That realization not only inspired her, but she hopes it inspires others as well.
“If I keep doing what I’m doing and I shoot for greatness in my own personal way, one day I’m going to have this greater impact that’ll change my country, change the nation, change the world possibly,” she said. “There’s probably no way that Corinthian Nutter or the Bonners thought that, ‘Oh, me getting my little degree in teaching in these little classrooms won’t have this big impact,’ when it literally brought the nation together in so many aspects and ways.”
The “Emporia’s Black Educators: Working for Education Equality” includes many more stories and much more historical context. It is still available at https://tinyurl.com/3xp6vdme.
