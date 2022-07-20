USD 253 has added a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the Mary Herbert Education Center to allow for public comments.
The public comment period will be limited to one hour, and will be held directly before the board is set to consider putting William Allen White Elementary on “pause.”
Tuesday afternoon, USD 253 announced its plans to hold a special board meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Mary Herbert Education Center to discuss the possibility of closing the elementary school, citing staffing shortages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.