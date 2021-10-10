If you want to vote in the upcoming Lyon County election, two key dates occur this week.
Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote. But the election office will be closed Monday for Columbus Day.
Residents can deliver an application Tuesday to the office at 430 Commercial Street, fax it to 620-341-3415, or email a scanned and completed application to lyclerk@lyoncounty.org.
Applications are available at 15 “registration outposts” across Lyon County. A list of locations can is available at the election office's website.
People also can register to vote online, through the Kansas Secretary of State's website. The office recommends applicants use mainframe or laptop computers, as opposed to a smartphone.
Advance voting begins Saturday for the general election at the courthouse. The actual election day is Tuesday, November 2.
Even though 2021 is considered an “off year” for elections, 38 positions are at stake across Lyon County this fall. They include three at-large seats on the Emporia City Commission and three at-large spots on the USD 252 School Board. Mayors will be selected in Americus, Bushong, Neosho Rapids and Reading.
All of Lyon County also can vote on renewing a one-percent sales tax.
