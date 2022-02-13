The William Allen White Community Partnership and Emporia State University Special Archives and Collections celebrated White’s 154th birthday and the 100th anniversary of his Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial “To An Anxious Friend” with a joint event Saturday afternoon.
Two dozen people showed up to the Learning Commons at ESU’s William Allen White Library to hear a presentation from university archivist Shari Scribner about White’s famous editorial and from modern American history professor Gregory Schneider about the 1922 Great Railroad Strike that inspired it.
Schneider said that the 1922 strike – which is alternatively known as the Shopmen Strike – was “one of the bigger strikes in the 20th century” as 400,000 workers walked off the job from July 1, 1922-Sept. 1, 1922. In Emporia, 157 shopmen joined the strike.
The roots of the strike are complex and multifaceted, Schneider said, and he explained how World War I, the labor movement, increasing railroad expenses, government regulation, renewed privatization, inflation and federal level budget-slashing all contributed to a buildup of pressure.
Things came to a head in 1920 when the U.S. Congress created the Railroad Labor Board “to address labor concerns” and mediate between those who owned the railroads and those who worked them.
During the labor board’s first year, it raised shopmen’s wages 21% to match with inflation. However, in June 1922, it cut shopmen’s wages by 12%.
“That’s the spark that sets off the Shopmen’s Strike that year,” Schneider said.
The Railroad Employment Division of the American Federation of Labor took a strike vote, which passed, and shopmen walked off the job on July 1, 1922.
In Kansas, striking had been prohibited by the Kansas Industrial Act of 1920, although shopmen in the state still partook in the nationwide strike. Then-Gov. Henry J. Allen instructed the courts to pursue criminal charges against the strikers.
Scribner said that, while White initially supported the Kansas Industrial Act, by 1922 he “saw the court as being biased against organized labor. While he didn’t necessarily support the strike itself, he believed the workers had a right to strike to address their grievances.”
White also took exception to the Kansas Industrial Act’s suppression of any moral support for the strikers, writing in The Gazette on July 19, 1922, that it “is an infamous Infraction of the right of free press and free speech.”
In protest, White posted a placard in the front window of The Gazette office. However, instead of saying “WE ARE FOR THE STRIKING RAILROAD MEN 100 PER CENT” as did the other signs around town, White’s placard read, “WE ARE FOR THE STRIKING RAILROAD MEN 49 PER CENT.” He promised to bump up the figure a percentage point each day the strike lasted.
“And if 49 per cent sympathy is permissible, in the next 50 days, we shall all see where violation of the law is,” he wrote. “ … Either we have free speech and a free press in this country, or we have not. Now is the time to find out.”
White was arrested three days later and charged with “entry into a conspiracy to encourage strikers to interfere with transportation.” White paid a $500 bond, was released and was held over for a trial in November of that year.
Shortly thereafter, a longtime friend of White’s in Concordia “wrote White what White called a ‘warm and sincere letter’ to protest what White was doing,” Scribner said.
White’s response became the now-famous editorial “To An Anxious Friend,” which was published on the front page of The Gazette on July 27, 1922. In it, White defended freedom of speech at all times, including “in time of stress.”
“No one questions (free speech) in calm days, because it is not needed,” White wrote. “And the reverse is true also; only when free utterance is suppressed is it needed, and when it is needed, it is most vital to justice. Peace is good. But if you are interested in peace through force and without free discussion – that is to say, free utterance decently and in order– your interest in justice is slight. And peace without justice is tyranny, no matter how you may sugarcoat it with expedience.”
White later explained in a letter to another friend that “I have nothing to gain in this protest. I have a newspaper and have free entrance into any newspaper or magazine in the country. But what hurt me was my friends on Commercial Street, businessmen, bankers, doctors and private citizens who own no newspapers and who were muzzled by the governor’s order.”
White took down his placard and asked others in Emporia to do the same. In its place, he put up a new one which read, “The governor believes that peace is more important than justice and I believe that justice is the only thing that will bring peace.”
Allen apparently had no qualms about this sign.
The strike ended on Sept. 1, 1922, “with a fizzle,” Schneider said, “as the shopmen were forced to go back to work.” Meanwhile, White’s case was dismissed and he never had the opportunity to present his argument in court.
However, in 1923, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for “To An Anxious Friend” for its “clearness of style, moral purpose, sound reasoning and power to influence public opinion in the right direction,” Scribner said.
White was the first Kansan to win the prestigious award.
The state legislature officially defanged the Kansas Industrial Relations Act in 1925 after it had been rendered toothless twice by the Supreme Court.
