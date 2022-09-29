Emporia Public Schools hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for Emporia Middle School Thursday afternoon.
USD 253 administrators, staff and students, as well as representatives of both the architect and construction company in charge of the upgrades, gathered outside the middle school to celebrate the constriction, which began a couple of months ago.
“The total additions for EMS will be 45,000 square feet,” Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said. “The upgrades to Emporia Middle School, and each of our facilities, will provide benefits for our students and staff for many years to come. All of this is made possible because of the support of our community stakeholders, great staff and administrators and the consistent vision of our Emporia board of education.”
Upgrades to the middle school include a 10,000 square foot gymnasium/high wind shelter, a new science wing that will have labs and six new classrooms, a secured entry/office and administration space and new life skills classrooms for special education.
“So very excited for the new gym. That has been a long time coming out here at Emporia Middle School, and being on this side of town the high wind shelter is a top priority,” board of education president Leslie Seelie said. “So excited for the science wing so the kids here will have the opportunity to get used to that and then move up to the new science wing at the high school as well.”
EMS was built in 1993 and originally only housed seventh and eighth-grade students. In 2011, that was expanded to include sixth graders.
“If you have walked through this building over the last several years, as Dr. [Anderson]-Harder mentioned, it was built for seventh and eighth grade,” Zach Snethen, principal at HTK Architects, said. “It’s now sixth, seventh and eighth grade and it’s bursting at its seams. There are kids everywhere, staff everywhere in the building. This wing that’s behind us really completes … the classroom wings, the addition of the gym space, the high wind shelter. It will be a much-needed expansion place for kids to go in the building.”
