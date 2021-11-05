The second “Cut” may be the sweetest for Drew Bonnet.
The 2019 winner of Flint Hills Technical College's culinary competition “The Cut” won it for a second time Thursday night. This year's contest was an All-Star edition, bringing the last four champions together in the same kitchen.
Bonnet topped the rest in a three-round judged competition modeled after TV cooking shows. Bonnet's earlier success came while he worked as a chef in Cottonwood Falls. His Facebook page indicates he's also worked at Chi Em Eats in Emporia.
The event in part was a project for Flint Hills Multimedia Design students, who produced a telecast which was livestreamed. People watched it in an outside tent this year as a COVID-19 precaution.
Bonnet's challengers were 2017 winner Kati Beatty, 2018 winner Jacob Holmes and 2020 winner Addyson Bachura.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.