A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend.
Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
The award was presented for “time and effort devoted to advancing veterinary medicine and for being an exemplary role model for future alumni,” a statement from KSU said.
Hess received his bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from KSU. He’s served at East Emporia Veterinary Clinic for 20 years.
Hess is a four-time “Reader’s Choice Award” winner from The Gazette. His wife is Dr. Kari Hess, a nursing professor at Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.