Eric Hess and family

Dr. Eric Hess stands with his family. The longtime Emporia veterinarian and Madison Native was honored by his alma mater, Kansas State University.

 Courtesy Kansas State University

A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend.

Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

