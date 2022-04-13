An educator from Oskaloosa will join the Emporia Middle School administrative staff.
Brad Jones has been selected as the assistant principal at Emporia Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year. He has served as the principal at USD 341 Oskaloosa Junior/Senior High School since August 2017. Prior to that, he was an assistant middle school principal in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jones has also served in a variety of teaching and coaching positions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.
“I am honored to have been selected to join USD 253 and be a part of one of the best school districts in the state of Kansas," Jones said. “Over the past 22 years I have worked as a coach, a teacher, and an administrator, but I consider my most important job to be that of a student advocate. My mission for this next year is to spend time getting to know the students, faculty, staff, and parents of this great community.”
Dr. Brad Kempf, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources said he was excited to have Jones joined the district.
“I am excited for Mr. Brad Jones to join Emporia Public Schools as an assistant principal at Emporia Middle School," he said. "He has held a variety of leadership positions that have prepared him for this role. He has a strong passion for helping students and building relationships that will serve him well as an assistant principal at EMS.”
Mr. Jones holds a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Central Oklahoma and a Master’s degree in Education Administration from William Woods University. He also has endorsements in PreK-12 Building Leadership, 6-12 grade History, Government, and Social Studies.
Jones is married and has four children and four grandsons. In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities including camping, hiking, and canoeing. Mr. Jones will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mrs. Emily Baker who was named the Riverside Elementary principal in March. Jones will begin his position on July 1, 2022
